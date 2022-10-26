Fighting though strong winds and a humid temperatures, Pauls Valley's Kenzi Readnour outpaced the Class 4A Regional competition in Waurika Saturday claiming the Regional Individual Title with a time of 12:54.57. This was Kenzi's seventh individual title of the cross country season.
Despite Kenzi's finish, the No. 3 Lady Panthers just missed out on the team crown losing to No. 2 Cache by five total points and finishing as the regional runner-up.
Pauls Valley had four runners finish in the top 15. Isabella Gutierrez finished fifth in a time of 13:32.65, Keria Readnour was sixth in a time of 13:34.14 and Kimberly Diaz was 13th in a time of 14:38.26.
Amari English rounded out the scoring for PV with a 20th place finish in a time of 15:07.43. Kadie Miranda finished 24th and Ella Miller 27th in the 74 runner field.
On the boys side, the Panthers didn't qualify as a team for next week's state meet but junior Jonah Davis will be representing Pauls Valley after his time of 20:32.10 was among the best to not automatically qualify.
Seniors Elijah Barlow, Collin Billus, Logan Stanley and Celson Barahona finished out their careers at Waurika. Freshmen Isaac Green and Casey McShane got to run at the regionals gaining valuable experience for next season.
The State meet is set for Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Class 4A girls are scheduled to run at 1 p.m. with the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.
