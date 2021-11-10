In a battle between unbeatens in Class A-4 and a district title on the line, Ringling capitalized on early Elmore City-Pernell miscues to jump out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back in a 55-8 win.
Ringling scored twice on two ECP turnovers and led 27-0 late in the first half. The Badgers grab some momentum late in the second quarter as Tyler Martin hit Noah Frazier with an 8-yard pass that cut the lead to 27-8 heading into the half.
Elmore City was driving in the second half to cut into the lead when another turnover gave Ringling the ball and that led to Blue Devil score and a 34-8 lead.
Ringling had a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter pushing the final to 55-8.
The Badgers will be at home on Friday night as they host Oklahoma Christian Academy. OCA is 7-3 on the year and finished third tough district.
