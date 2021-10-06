Rogers leads ECP past Stratford

Derrion Rogers was six yards shy of 300 total yards of offense and was a part of four touchdowns for Elmore City-Pernell in a 50-0 homecoming win over Stratford Friday night.
Rogers had 240 yards rushing for the Badgers with three touchdowns and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass finishing with 296 total yards. ECP had 464 total yards, 360 rushing and 104 passing.
The Badgers defense pitched it's second straight shut-out. ECP limited Stratford to 179 total yards on 32 snaps and forced six turnovers, two interceptions and four fumbles.
“Elmore City has a good team and they played well Friday night,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We need to get healthy and go back to work and fight for a playoff spot.”
Elmore got on the board just over three minutes into the game. Rogers raced in for 44 yards out. One-minute later the Badgers were on the board again as Damontre Patterson hauled in a 54-yard pass from Rogers for a 16-0 lead.
Rogers would add another touchdown run this time form 34 yards out for a 22-0 lead in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, quarterback Tyler Martin hit Noah Frazier with a 35-yard touchdown pass. ECP would add one more score in the first half with the defense coming up with a TD. Hunter Burger scooped and scored off a Stratford fumble from 38 yards out for a 38-0 lead at the break.
The Badgers put the game away with two second half touchdowns. Rogers found a crease in the Stratford defense with just over four minutes left in the third quarter going 62 yards for a touchdown.
JW Barnes ended the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run giving the Badgers a 50-0 lead and win.
David Arriaga led the Bulldogs with 73 yards rushing. Nolan Hall added 53 yards, Dayton Goodridge had 34 yards, Hunter Morton 15 and Sean Harian 1.
Behind Rogers, Burger had 58 yards rushing for the Badgers, Barnes 49 yards, Martin 8 yards and Bill Brumley 7 yards. Martin added 50 yards passing. On the receiving end Patterson had 54 yards, Burger 37 yards and Frazier 35 yards.
Defensively, Justin Arriaga led the Bulldogs with eight tackles. D. Arriaga and Blake English had six each, Goodridge, Harian and Morton five tackles each.
For Elmore City, Gage Dellin and Bubba Cain each had interceptions.
Stratford will return home to face another Garvin County team in Wynnewood for homecoming on Friday. The Savages are 1-4 on the year and 0-2 in district action.
ECP will be on the road at Dibble. The Demons are 3-2 on the year and 2-0 in district play with wins over Rush Springs and Healdton.
