The Stratford Bulldogs looked to be on their way to a win Thursday night as they scored the first two touchdowns of the game. Rush Springs had other ideas scoring 35 straight for a 35-12 win.
Nolan Hall scored on runs of 15 and two yards early in the second quarter for a 12-0 Bulldog lead.
Rush Springs' Caen Moore answered for the Redskins on runs of 60 and 69 yards to take and 15-12 lead at the break.
“We got off to a good start Friday night, but we couldn't keep things going like we needed to,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We gave up too many big plays to a couple of very fast Rush Springs players.”
The Redskins' Jacob Caveness scored on a four-yard run in the third and then on a seven-yard run early in the fourth. Caveness then threw a 27-yard TD pass to Dalton Melton late for a 35-12 lead and win.
“We will continue to work to get better, it's a great group of young men that we have and they want to turn this around more than anyone,” Blackburn said. “We had to keep working through some injuries and find what works best for us.”
Hall finished with a team high 128 yards on 17 carries and was 8-of-14 passing for 123 yards. Stratford finished with 296 total yards, 251 of those from Hall.
Hunter Morton hauled in 6 passes for 97 yards, Sean Harian had 45 yards receiving and Skylar Joslin 12.
The defense was led by Justin Arriaga with 7 tackles. Blake English added 6 and Morton 5.
The Bulldogs (1-6 overall and 0-4 in District 1-4) will host Healdton (1-6 and 0-4) on Friday.
