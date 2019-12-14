Pauls Valley's Sara Russell made the All-Region and All-State Pom teams. Over 100 girls from around the state tried out. She was 1 of 30 girls from class 2A to 6A to make All-Region and 1 of 15 to make All State. Congratulations!
Rondle D’Wayne Miles of Rosedale, Oklahoma was born to Chalie Ray and Ella Mae (Simpson) Miles on April 28, 1958 in Hobbs, New Mexico and passed from this life on December 9, 2019 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 61 years.
Margaret Miller of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Woodrow Wilson and Kathryn (Sherrill) Burnett on August 2, 1939 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma and passed from this life on December 8, 2019 at her home at the age of 80 years.
