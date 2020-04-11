The COVID-19 virus has affected many people in different ways. Student-athletes' seasons were cut short in the spring, including senior golfer Luke Sager.
“I’m sad that things ended far sooner than I expected,” Sager said. “But optimistic that I may still get to experience things like graduation and my senior prom.”
Luke was one of two Pauls Valley golfers that had his career cut short, the other was Kori Stanley. The Panthers started the season with a second place finish in the Wapanucka Invitational and finished 10th out of 22 schools in the Heart of Oklahoma Invitational.
“The boys golf team was off to a good start with Luke’s leadership,” coach Chad Chronister said. “He has been a valued member of our golf program for 6 years.”
Luke “Little Peanut” Sager is the son of Brent and Ellen Sager. He has an older brother Nick, who graduated in 2017, and a younger sister Mallory, who will be a sophomore at PVHS next year. He also has three dogs, Vader (a Great Pyrenees), Duck (A Pyrenees/Lab Mix) and Yoda (a rescue who’s breed is unknown).
Luke was active in FFA, Key Club, Rotary, Prayer Warriors, Yearbook and was a three-year starter for the Panther football team.
He has many accomplishments during his PV career but he was most proud of, “Being awarded Academic All Conference in golf, and Achieving a 30 on my ACT,” Sager said. “Graduating High School with a 4.0, as well as being accepted to attend OSU has been my biggest accomplishment.”
His favorite memory as a Panther golfer was, “Our trip to regionals my sophomore year,” Sager said. “Getting to hang out with that group was extremely fun.”
With his senior year being cut short, Luke will miss, “Being able to be with all of my classmates, as well as being able to play high school sports.”
Luke’s favorite subject in school was history and thus his favorite teacher throughout school was Chad Chronister. “He is very knowledgeable about the subject he teaches and made class fun as well as informative,” Sager said.
With high school now over, Luke plans on attending Oklahoma State University and double majoring in Computer and Electrical Engineering.
When asked about who has had the greatest influence on his life besides his parents, Luke said my best friend Justin. “Spending many summers and a large portion of my free time with him helped to make me who I am because he helped to shape my sense of humor as well as make me learn to work harder to compete against each other in sports.”
When asked what one person (dead or alive) would you like to have dinner with, Luke said Teddy Roosevelt. “I feel like he was a very interesting person and would have lots of interesting stories. He was also very smart and I think he would give good advice.”
What kind of music do you like to listen to? Rock
What is your favorite movie? Real Steel
What is your favorite book? Legend
What is your favorite food? Chicken
If your life was made into a movie, what actor would you want to play you? Andy Samberg
What is one thing you cannot live without? Music
The best vacation that Luke ever took was a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. “I got to go snorkeling and see many different sights around the town.”
On Luke’s bucketlist is going skydiving, learning to play an instrument well, and traveling to various places around the world.
When asked where he’d be in 10 years Sager said, “Hopefully somewhere with a good job and a family.”
