The Wynnewood Savages rebounded from a tough loss to Elmore City last week with a 36-0 shutout of Rush Springs in District A-4 action.
The Savage offense pounded out 284 yards on the night, 111 on the ground and 173 through the air. The defense held Rush Springs to 129 total yards, 116 of those on the ground on 41 carries.
Caden Knighten was 10-of-13 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 39 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Derick Fields was 2-of-3 passing for 41 yards and led the Savages ground attack with 62 yards on 14 carries.
Moses Gibson finished with 90 yards receiving on five catches. D. Fields had 36 yards on 3 catches and Adam Fields had 33 yards on 3 catches with 2 touchdowns.
A. Fields got the Savages on the scoreboard late in the quarter as he hauled in a 5-yard pass from Knighten for the score. The 10-play drive covered 54 yards.
The Savages used a 9-play drive in the middle of the second quarter to hit pay dirt. Knighten's 9-yard run capped off the 79-yard dive giving Wynnewood 14-0 lead.
Wynnewood would add a late first half touchdown as Knighten and Fields hooked up once again this time from 26 yards out giving the Savages a 22-0 lead at the break.
The Savages opened the second half with the football. They drove 65 yards down the field, overcoming three holding penalties, before Knighten raced in from 21 yards out for the score.
The Savage defense put points on the board early in the fourth quarter when a bad snap led to D. Fields tackling the runner in the end zone for a safety.
Wynnewood got the ball right back and struck quickly. A D. Fields pass to Gibson for 27 yards set up a Gibson 10-yard run that gave WW a 36-0 lead and win.
The Savages (3-5 overall and 2-3 in district) are tied for fourth in the district with Dibble. Wynnewood will host Healdton on Friday in a key A-4 matchup.
