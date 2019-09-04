Unranked Wynnewood gave No. 4 Minco everything it wanted but couldn't hang on late losing a 25-20 battle at Wynnewood.
Minco jumped out early with a pair of first half touchdown passes by Cavin Russell. The first was a 34-yard strike to Parker Winters and the second was a 33-yard strike to Kenny Fouch for a 13-0 halftime lead.
Wynnewood got rolling in the second half as senior quarterback Tyler Grove scored on a 53 yard run and then on a 30 yard run. Grove's point after kicks gave Wynnewood a 14-13 lead in the middle of the third quarter.
Minco responded quickly with an 80-yard touchdown by Kenny Fouch.
Wynnewood came right back moving down the field with Austin Ashley capping off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run as WW regained the lead 20-19 late in the third quarter.
Russell and Winters hooked up again with under a minute left in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard touchdown pass as Minco regained the lead and escaped with a 25-20 win.
The Savages ran the ball 34 times and put the ball in the air 25 times. They finished with 150 yards on the ground and 74 through the air.
T.J. Grove paced the offense with 184 total yards. He was 15 of 25 through the air for 74 yards and had 13 carries for 110 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Danchez Patterson had 41 yards on 18 carries.
Dawson Anderson led the receiving corp with 7 catches for 49 yards. Patterson had 4 catches for 12 yards, Jakob Caudle 1 catch for 8 and Austin Mendoza 2 for 5.
Minco had 379 yards in total offense, 190 on the ground and 189 through the air. The Wynnewood defense forced four turnovers with Moses Gibson intercepting two passes. Mendoza led the defense with 7 tackles, 5 of which were solo. Anderson had 6 tackles, Bryce Dixon 5 and Nick Williams, Araldo Hernandez and Zack Ray having 4 each.
The Savages will host Elmore City-Pernell Friday night. The Badgers defeated Wayne 27-0 in their opener.
