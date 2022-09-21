The Wynnewood Savages got off to a great start against rival Davis jumping out to a 22-6 lead early in the second quarter. The Wolves responded with 28 straight points and held on for a 34-28 win.
Since 1944, these two schools have met on the gridiron 65 times. Even though Davis has now won the last 16 meetings, the Savages own a 35-30 advantage over the years.
Savage quarterback Caden Knighten scored on runs of 10 and 67 yards in the opening 15 minutes and also had a 35-yard pass for a touchdown to Adam Fields as the Savages jumped out to a 22-6 lead.
Over a two-minute stretch of the second quarter, the Wolves scored three different times on two offensive snaps to take the lead for good. Seth Knapp got the scoring started with a 34-yard TD run after a Tyson Moss 33-yard kickoff return.
The Wolf defense then blocked a Wynnewood punt and Lane Rawls returned the loose football 27 yards for a touchdown.
Davis' Seth Knapp then recovered a deep onside at the Wynnewood 40-yard-line. Lane Rawls went 40 yards on the next snap for a 28-22 lead.
The Savages appeared to tie the game in the middle of the second quarter on a long TD run by Knighten but a penalty flag negated the score.
Davis carried a 28-22 lead into the locker room.
Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the second half. Brenden Rawls scored on the second snap of the third quarter racing 26 yards for a touchdown.
Wynnewood responded with a 12-play drive with Knighten hitting A. Fields with a 32-yard touchdown pass cutting the lead to 34-28 at the seven-minute mark of the third.
Both teams moved the ball over the final 19 minutes but neither could find the endzone as Davis held off Wynnewood for the win.
Knighten paced the Savage offense with 247 total yards. He rushed for 142 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. He had three long runs negated by penalties or he would have had over 200 yards rushing. He also had 105 yards passing with two touchdown. Adam Fields had five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Knghten and Marsae Sanders led the defense with five tackles each. Derick Fields had 4.5 and John Mathis 3. Knighten and Mathis both had interceptions.
Lane Rawls finished with 132 yards rushing with a touchdown. Brenden Rawls had 37 yards and a touchdowns and Knapp had 34 yards and a touchdown.
Jake Parker was 2-of-4 passing with 60 yards and a touchdown, that coming to Trey Melton from 47 yards out.
Wynnewood opens up A-4 district play at Dibble Friday night. WW and Dibble have met just six times over the years with the Savages owning a 4-2 record in the series. Dibble has won the last two meeting including a 35-27 shootout last year.
Davis will opne up 2A-4 district play at 3-0 Holdenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.