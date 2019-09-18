The Wynnewood Savages jumped out early in Frederick but couldn't hold off a late rally by the Bombers losing a 32-20 non-district battle.
Midway through the first quarter, Wynnewood's Moses Gibson picked off a Gaytan pass returning it for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Late in the first quarter, T.J. Grove scored on a 7-yard run as WW took a 14-0 lead with 21 seconds to go.
Frederick came right back scoring as the first quarter horn sounded on a three yard run. The Bombers tied the game midway through the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown plunge.
The two teams exchanged touchdowns runs late in the half as Grove scored on a 15-yard run and Frederick scored on a 6-yard run as the two teams went into the locker room tied at 20-20.
Frederick added two tocuhdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. A 43-yard pass for a touchdown and a 69 yard touchdown run gave the Bombers a 33-20 win.
Danchez Patterson led the offense with 122 yards on 21 carries. Grove had 105 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. Grove was 2-for-9 in the passing department for 15 yards. Austin Mendoza had 1 catch for 17 yards.
Mendoza came up big on the defensive end with 10 tackles. Grove added 7, Bryce Dixon 6.5, Collin Tracey 3, Gibson 2.5 and Araldo Hernandez 2.
The Savages will take the week off regroup and tackle district play Konawa at home Sept. 27. Konawa will come into the game with an 0-3 record having lost to Wilburton, Stratford and Rush Springs.
