The Wynnewood Savages opened up district play at home on Saturday against one of the front runners in the district, Wayne. The Bulldogs used a big second and third quarter for a 48-7 win over the host school.
Wayne's Ethan Mullins rushed for 244 yards on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. He scored on runs of 1, 11, 4, 57 and 45 yards.
Barnnon Lewelling added 175 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns. Lewelling scored on runs of 11 and 28 yards.
The Savages got their lone touchdown early in the fourth quarter as Zack Ray hauled in a 20 yard pass from Brain Burney.
Wynnewood finished with 76 total yards. Christian Gonzalez had 46 yards on 5 carries. Brian Burney was 3-of-16 for 23 yards and a touchdown. Ray had two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Matthew Christoffersen led the defensive charge with 12 tackles. He had 7 solo tackles and 4.5 tackles went for losses.
The Savages will travel to the No. 1 team in the state on Friday as they face Ringling. The Blue Devils are 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play. In three games, they have given up only one touchdown and averaged over 35 points per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.