In a battle for the final spot in Class A-4, the Dibble Demons rallied with three second half touchdowns for a 35-27 win over the Wynnewood Savages.
The game went back and fourth over the first 18 minutes.
Dibble started the scoring with a Jag Norman 5-yard run and a 6-0 lead.
Wynnewood answered as Derick Fields hit Moses Gibson with a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Eli Rimer came back for Dibble with a 58-yard touchdown run and a 13-7 lead.
Wynnewood responded over the final six minutes of the half with three Caden Knighten touchdown runs. Knighten scored his first touchdown on a 73 yard run. A short kick was recovered by Wynnewood's Aaron Lyle and 13 seconds after his last touchdown Knighten was in the endzone again this time from 43 yards away.
After a turn-over on downs by Dibble, the Savages got into the endzone just before the break and Knighten capped off a 70-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run and a 27-13 lead. D. Fields 63-yard pass to Adam Fields was a key play in the drive that gave the Savages a two touchdown lead at the break.
Dibble started their comeback late in the third quarter. Rimer would score three times for the Demons in a wild 15 minutes for Dibble.
Rimer scored on a 9-yard run at the three minute mark of the third quarter that cut the lead to 27-21. He tied the game at 27 with a five-yard TD run at the 4:30 mark of the fourth quarter and Javier Calvo's kick gave Dibble a 28-27 lead.
Rimer's 3-yard TD run with just under two minutes gave Dibble an 8-point cushion.
Wynnewood got the ball back at their own 35-yard-line. D. Fields moved the Savages to the field through the air. A. Fields had catches of 10 and 23 yards early in the drive and an 11-yard catch by Julian Givens pushed the Savages down to the Dibble 21-yard-line. After two incomplete passes, D. Fields went to the air again and Rimer stepped in front of the pass for an interception ending the game.
Rimer finished with 252 total yards, 148 rushing and 104 passing and four touchdowns to lead the Dibble offense.
D. Fields had 172 yards through the air on 10 completions and a touchdown. Knighten had 157 yards rushing on 14 carries and three touchdowns. A. Field had 135 yards receiving on five catches.
Defensively, D. Fields had 8 tackles, Knighten 7, Gibson 6, A. Adams and Givens 4 each.
The Savages finish the season with a 4-6 record and a 3-4 record in district play.
