The Wynnewood Savages ran into a buzzsaw Friday night as the continued play in District A-7 action. The No. 4 team in Class A invaded Savage Stadium and walked away with a 50-9 win over Wynnewood.
Both teams were 2-0 in district play coming in, but Stroud grabbed ahold of the stop spot with the huge win as they improved to 6-0 on the season.
Even though Wynnewood ran 25 more plays than Stroud and had the ball for 10 minutes longer, the Tigers struck quickly all night. Stroud scored five times on drives of four plays or less and finished the game on a 12-play scoring drive.
The Savages got the ball to start the game and went on a 13-play drive that stalled out once they got inside the Wildcat 20-yard-line.
Stroud took their opening offensive possession back down the field in three minutes going 70 yards in seven plays. Gage Parrick capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Stroud got the ball back five minutes later. A four-play 69 yard drive ended with Chasen Neuman going in from 6 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Wynnewood came back with another 13-play drive. The drive covered 72 yards with TJ Grove and Danchez Patterson carrying the Savages down the field. They wouldn't be denied this go around as Grove hit Moses Gibson with 10-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 14-6 with 1:43 left int eh first half.
Stroud struck again just before the break going 81 yards in three plays for a touchdown. Parrick's 73-yard touchdown run capped off the drive giving the Tigers a 22-6 half time lead.
The Tigers opened up the second half like they ended the first. Stroud got the ball at their own 46-yard line on the opening kickoff. A 42-yard pass on first down set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Zeb Blancarte to cap off the two-play 54-yard drive.
Stroud would strike again two minutes later. A three-play 70-yard drive ended with Parrick 17-yard touchdown run and a 34-6 lead.
Wynnewood drove back down the field on the ensuing kickoff. An 11-play 53-yard drive ended with Grove nailing a 40-yard field goal.
Wynnewood looked to have a little momentum as Colin Tracey sacked G. Elrick on the first play of the Tigers next possession. But Elrick hit Blancarte with a 72-yard touchdown on the Tigers next snap ending the momentum swing and giving Stroud a 44-9 lead.
The Tigers had a late drive that used up over 6 minutes off the fourth quarter clock. Seth Cline ended the 12-play 76-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run for a 50-9 lead and win.
Grove led the offense with 121 yards rushing on 23 carries. He was 7-of-11 through the air for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Patterson had 55 yards on 22 carries. Matthew Christoffersen added 25 yards, Tracey 2 and Brain Burney 1. Patterson led the receivers with 16 yards on two catches. Austin Mendoza added 13 yards on three catches, Bryce Dixon had a catch for 10 yards and Gibson had a catch for 10 yards and a touchdown.
The Savages will look to rebound at Wayne Thursday night. Wayne and Wynnewood are tied with Konawa at 2-1 in district play. Wayne beat Wewoka 28-26 for their second win of the season on Friday.
