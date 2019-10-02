The Wynnewood Savages started district play with a bang defeating Konawa 43-36 for their first win of the season.
Danchez Patterson rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns and T.J. Grove had 122 yards rushing with three touchdowns to lead the Savage offense. Wynnewood finished with 460 yards in total offense.
The Wynnewood defense gave up 400 yards to the Tigers, with Marshall Howell leading the way with 125 yards rushing and a touchdown. Silas Isaacs had 98 yards rushing with two touchdowns and Isaiah Gore added 81 yards.
In a wild first quarter, the two teams combined for five touchdowns.
Konawa scored twice in the span of 20 seconds. Howell raced 72 yards for the Tigers first touchdown. Jacob Leslie picked up a Wynnewood fumble 20 seconds later returning it 39 yards for a 14-0 Tiger lead.
Patterson answered for the Savages capping off a 7-play, 70-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown.
Late in the first quarter, Konawa struck again. Dylan Fry hit C. Matchie with a 19-yard pass as the Tigers took a 22-7 lead.
Wynnewood scored 21 unanswered points over the next 14 minutes. Patterson capped off a 2-play, 61-yard drive with a 61-yard touchdown as the first quarter ended.
The Savages held Konawa forcing a punt to start the second quarter and WW got the ball back at the 31-yard-line. Patterson went the distance on the second play from scrimmage going 69 yards for the touchdown as they cut the lead to 22-21.
In the middle of the second quarter, Wynnewood took the lead for good. The defense came up big as they held Konawa on a fourth down play deep in Savage territory taking possession at their own 22-yard line. Six plays later T.J. Grove found the end zone scoring on a 49-yard run. Collin Tracey's conversion run gave Wynnewood a 29-22 lead heading into the break.
On the second play of the third quarter, Moses Gibson caused a Konawa fumble and the Savages recovered at their own 36-yard line.
The Savages put together an impressive 9-play drive as they marched down the field. Grove capped off the drive with his second touchdown of the night this time on a 1-yard plunge as Wynnewood took a 36-22 lead.
Konawa kept it close as they responded as Isaacs scored from 10 yards out. The conversion pass failed but Konawa had cut the lead to one score heading into the final quarter.
A Grove interception late in the fourth quarter set up the Savages to go up by two touchdowns. The Savages went 91 yards in seven plays. Patterson's 45 yard run on the first play gave WW some breathing room. Wynnewood continued to pound the ball at Konawa and Grove capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run and a 43-28 lead with two minutes remaining.
Konawa came right back going 65 yards in a minute with Isaacs scoring a 24-yard touchdown. The conversion pass to Matchie cut the lead to 43-36.
Wynnewood finished out the final minute holding on for the win.
Bryce Dixon led the Savage defense with 7 tackles. Austin Mendoza had 6.5 and Nick Williams 5. Grove and Dawson Ammons both had interceptions.
The Savages will be at Allen on Friday night in district A-7 action. The Mustangs are 0-1 in district play after a 63-32 loss to Wewoka on Friday night.
