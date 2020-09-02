For the first time since 2008, the Wynnewood Savages failed to make the state playoffs last year.
A young team with only three returning starters will look to start a new playoff streak in 2020.
Head coach Lucas Aslin and the Savages have “really good numbers out this season. We have 41 kids in grades 9 to 12.”
With a huge part of the offensive production gone from a year ago, the Savages will look to senior Brian Burney (6-0, 160) to quarterback the two-back shot-gun. Burney is a dual-threat at QB with his ability to throw the ball and tuck and run if needed.
Matthew Christoffersen and Christian Gonzalez will both get carries in the back field. Aslin said that Christoffersen is expected to have a big season.
Moses Gibson, Derick Fields and Zack Ray give Burney several targets on the outside. Each one brings different strengths to the field but each of them have the ability to get into the end zone.
Upfront returning starter senior Collin Buckley (6-3, 300) gives Aslin a solid player to work around. He had over 60 pancake blocks a year ago and will be the anchor of the offensive line. Seniors Forrest Hammond and Richardo Meave help make the Savage solid upfront.
The Savages will run a 3-4 look on defense.
“Defensively, we want to run to the football and be good tacklers,” Aslin said. “We want to stop the run by out numbering the offense in the box. Then be able to blitz and put pressure on passing downs.”
Buckley will be one of the players putting pressure on opposing teams players. He had over 60 tackles a year ago and created matchup problems all season.
Marsae Sanders and Hammond will be players in the trenches that give the Savages a solid front three.
Christoffersen and Niki Garza will man the middle of the defense at strong side and middle linebackers respectively. Christoffersen finished with 44 tackles a year ago.
Ray will also work in the front seven where he had 40 tackles a year ago.
Gibson will be the ring leader in the secondary at strong safety. Gonzlaez will be beside him at free safety and Burney will be at one of the corners.
The Savages have a tough schedule in front of them. They open up the year at home with highly rated Lone Grove out of Class 3A. They follow that up with trips to Class 2A teams Holdenville and Davis, who both figure to be competing for a playoff spot.
Wynnewood then jumps into district play that features defending Class A state champ Ringling who is rated No. 2 in the preseason poll. The district also features a couple of teams that are just outside the top 10.
“We are in a very tough district,” Aslin said. “Ringling and Wayne should be the front runners for 1st place in the district.”
Wynnewood opens district play against those two schools. They host Wayne in the district opener and travel to Ringling the next week. After that they face county rivals Stratford and Elmore City-Pernell and end the year with Rush Springs, Healdton and then against Dibble and former coach Richard Norman.
