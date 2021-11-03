The Wynnewood Savages kept their playoff hopes alive with a 35-7 win over Healdton Friday night.
Two different players, Derick Fields and Caden Knighten both rushed for over 100 yards, paced the Savage offense that finished just shy of 400 yards in total offense, finishing with 391. Fields had 163 yards on 29 carries with two TDs and was 3-of-5 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown. Knighten finished with 132 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, and was 3-of-10 passing for 45 yards.
Knighten exploded on the scene with a 75-yard touchdown run on the Savages first play of their second possession of the first half for a 7-0 lead.
Knighten gave WW a two touchdown lead late in the first half capping off a 17-play, 89-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run. The drive chewed up over seven minutes off the second quarter clock.
Matthew Christoffersen recovered a Healdton fumble early in the second half that led to a five-play 51-yard drive that ended with D. Fields racing in from 7 yards out for a 21-0 lead.
The two teams then exchanged turnovers. Wynnewood's turnover led to a 16-play 80-yard drive that ended with Healdton's Colton Pickelsimer rumbling in from 14-yards out cutting the lead to 21-7.
The Savages added two fourth quarter touchdowns to put the game away. D. Fields hit Moses Gibson with a 15-yard touchdown pass and followed that up with a 1-yard touchdown run giving the Savages a 35-7 win.
Gibson finished with 47 yards receiving with a touchdown. Adam Fields had 31 yards and Aaron Lyle had 18 yards.
Christoffersen led the defensive charge with 10.5 tackles. Malachi Allen had 7.5, Marsae Sanders 5, Lyle 4.5, and Andrew New and Gibson four each.
An A-4 battle is set for Friday as the Savages host Dibble for the final playoff spot in the district. Both teams enter the game with 3-3 records.
