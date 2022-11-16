Trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, the Wynnewood Savages and quarterback Caden Knighten exploded for 20 unanswered points including the game winner with 10-seconds left in a dramatic 26-20 come from behind win in the opening round of the Class A playoffs over Minco.
The Savages jumped out quickly on the Bulldogs. An 18-yard return by Knighten on the opening kickoff gave WW the ball at the own 36. On the very first snap of the game, Knighten kept the ball going 64-yards for a Savage touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
A fumble in the middle of the quarter would give Minco the ball and they would go 56 yards on 13 plays for a touchdown. After a steady dose of Jake Carruth, Carruth capped off the drive with a 4-yard touchdown.
That would be a part of 20 straight points by Minco that included a 3-yard TD run by Carruth and a 34-yard TD pass from Reed McMurtery to Klayton Hughes both in the second half the latter with 10:31 left in the fourth quarter.
Knighten got the Savages back in the game. A 5-play drive covering 66 yards was capped off with a 44-yard TD run by Knighten cutting the lead to 20-12.
The Savage defense stepped up forcing a Minco punt with just over six minutes left in the game.
Wynnewood started the drive at their own 23-yard-line. On the first snap of the dirve, Knighten found a crease in the defense going 77 yards, tying the game at 20 after a two-point conversion run by Knighten.
Minco wasn't able to penetrate the Savage defense as WW forced a punt. The Savages got the ball back with 3:26 remaining in the game.
Wynnewood stayed with their ground game with Derick Fields and Knighten carrying the Savages down the field. The Savages converted on a fourth-and-three with 40 seconds remaining from the Minco 40 for a first down to keep the drive alive. On a second-and-six from the 30 with under 20 seconds, Knighten dropped back to pass hitting Torin Cross with a 30-yard pass for the game winning touchdown with 10 seconds remaining. It was Knighten's only completion of the night.
Knighten finished with 319 yards rushing on 28 carries. D. Fields added 59 as the Savages had 416 total yards. Knighten also paced the defense with 7.5 tackles, one tackle for loss. Marsae Sanders had 7 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, Ada Fields 6.5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, D. Fields 6.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and Jericho Taylor 4.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss.
Wynnewood will now make the five-hour (330 mile) trek to Hooker for a second round playoff game with the Bulldogs. Hooker is 8-3 on the year with five straight wins. The Bulldogs finished fourth in District A-1 but upset Boone-Apache (No. 1 in A-2) 48-16 last week in the opening round.
