Derick Fields and Caden Knighten both had huge nights running the ball in a 44-6 win over Rush Springs Thursday night at Savage Field in Wynnewood.
Knighten rushed for 194 yards on 12 carries with 3 touchdowns and D. Fields had 162 yards on 13 carries with 3 touchdowns. The win pushes the Savages to 6-1 overall on the season and 4-0 in district play. They will travel to Class A's No. 1 team Ringling on Friday to face the Blue Devils.
It was all Knighten and D. Fields as Wynnewood scored 44 straight points en route to the win. Knighten scored the Savages first touchdown on a 34-yard run in the middle of the first quarter.
D. Fields scored three straight times on runs of 11, 73 and 21 yards to push the Savage lead to 30-0. A Knighten touchdown just before the half made the WW lead to 38-0 at the break.
Knighten scored from 60 yards out early in the second half to give Wynnewood a 44-0 lead.
Rush Springs scored a late touchdown on a 4-yard run to avoid the shut out.
The Savages finished with 405 total yards, 384 rushing and 21 passing. The defense gave up 206 yards, 201 of that on the ground.
JR Hernandez led the defense with 5.5 tackles. Marsae Sanders finished with 4.5, Aaron Lyle 3, Jake Everett 3, Knighten 2.5 and John Mathis 2.5.
