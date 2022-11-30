The Pauls Valley Panthers rallied from a slow start against the Marlow Outlaws but couldn't overcome a 7-minute scoring drought in the third quarter in a 59-42 loss.
The Panthers went four minutes to start the game without a basket as Marlow jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Jacob Medina's 3-pointer ended the first long scoring drought but Marlow would add seven more points to its total for a 16-3 lead with just over two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Panthers would find some life on both ends of the court over the next seven minutes with a 17-5 run that cut the lead to one with three minutes remaining in the half. Five different Panthers scored in the run with Medina leading the charge with seven and Jack Hamilton added four.
Marlow would respond with a 7-1 run late as they took a 28-21 lead at the break.
PV opened the second half with a Maddex Prince basket but then went cold. Marlow would score 16 straight points, seven by Blayd Harris to grab a 21-point lead. Nathan Chronister's three right before the buzzer ended the drought cutting the lead to 44-26.
The Panthers couldn't get any closer that 17 the rest of the night as the Outlaws finished with a 17-point win.
Medina finished with a team high 15 points, three 3-point baskets. Chronister added 14, four 3-point baskets. Prince finished with five, Hamilton four, Jorge Fabela two and Brett Alfred two.
Parker Boyles led the Outlaws with 17 points. B. Harris added 14 and Mason Holding 12.
Pauls Valley with open the home portion of their schedule on Friday as the host the Bridge Creek Bobcats.
