The Pauls Valley Panthers season came to an end on Friday night as they lost their final game of the season 35-13 to the Sulphur Bulldogs.
Zane Weilenman capped off his career with a good night rushing the ball for the Panthers. He had 83 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. The Panthers finished with 220 yards in total offense all coming on the ground.
Justin Humphrey finished with 50 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Ben Dobbins added 38 yards, Colt Jones 31 and Landon Weilenman 18.
Tavius McDonald had a huge game for Sulphur. He had 179 yards in total offense with three touchdowns. He had 77 yards rushing on 12 carries and had 3 catches for 102 yards.
Reese Ratchford had 233 yards passing on 9-of-11, as Sulphur finished with 425 yards in total offense.
Sulphur scored twice in a six minute span at the end of the first quarter and early in the second. McDonald scored his first touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the first and Ratchford added a 14-yard touchdown run early in the second for a 14-0 lead.
Pauls Valley scored in the middle of the second quarter as Humphrey capped off a drive with a one-yard plunge cutting the lead to 14-7.
Over the next 12 minutes, Sulphur scored three times to blow open the game. Ratchford and McDonald hooked up twice with McDonald hauling in a 56-yard TD reception late in the first half. The second came early in the third quarter this time from 29 yards out for a 28-7 lead.
Late in the third, Brayden Standifer scored from 2 yards out for a 35-7 lead.
Pauls Valley scored in the middle of the fourth quarter as Z. Weilenman powered his way in from 5 yards out cutting the final margin to 35-13.
Pauls Valley finishes the year 2-8 overall and 1-6 in district play.
