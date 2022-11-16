The No. 1 team in Class 3A Metro Christian knew they were in a fight early on in their first round match-up with the Pauls Valley Panthers.
Pauls Valley came into the game and ran the football and chewed up clock to keep the high powered Patriot offense off the field. The Panthers kept the Metro offense and quarterback Kirk Francis off balance but a surge late in the first quarter led to an early Patriot lead and eventually a 41-14 win.
“I feel like we played well most of the night,” Head Coach Dusty Raper said. “Our kids went out there believing we were going to win. That mindset and our effort gave us a great chance to win the game.
“It didn’t end up like we planned but I am very proud of this group. Our program came a long way this year and we believed we could play with anyone.”
Pauls Valley opened up the game with a pair of first down runs by quarterback Justin Humphrey. The Panthers drive stalled out and Metro got the ball back near mid field after a PV punt.
The Panther defense rose up to the occasion against the Patriot offense. Pauls Valley pressured Francis all night and held the Patriot rushing attack in check.
On Metro’s first possession, the Panthers got a sack and an open field tackle on Metro’s first possession, forcing a punt.
The Panthers picked up a first down on their next possession but penalties kept PV from moving the chains again forcing a punt. On the punt from the 37-yard-line, the snap sailed over Humphrey’s head and rolled toward the end zone. Humphrey tracked the ball down and got on a running punt from five-yard deep in the end zone. The punt rolled out to the 30-yard line against the stiff north wind.
Metro made quick work of the short field, scoring on the third play of the drive on a 15-yard pass from Francis to Mario Darrington in for a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley had a three-and-out on their next possession and punted the ball back to Metro early in the second.
Aided by an offside on a fourth-and-three, the Patriots moved down the field. A 22-yard run by Tagg Campbell gave Metro a 14-0 lead three minutes into the quarter.
Pauls Valley was moving the ball down the field on their next possession. On a first down run, Humphrey looked to have an opening but a shoestring tackle forced Humphrey to the ground and his head hit the Metor turf. He got up and staggered back to the huddle and the referee stopped the game and sent him to the sideline. The senior never reentered the game as a precautionary measure leaving the game in the hands of sophomore quarterback Tanner Perry.
After a Dakota Weatherford punt, the Panther defense made a late stop after a series of Patriot penalties getting the ball back at the own 47-yard-line after a short punt with just over a minute to go.
Perry had a couple of good runs in the drive moving the ball down to the 35-yard-line but a Metro sack ended the half with Metro on top 14-0.
The Patriots opened the second half with a big pass play that pushed the ball inside the Panther 10-yard-line. Francis went in from there on a 7-yard run for a 21-0 lead 23 seconds into the second half.
A big return by Dakota Weatherford that was aided by personal foul gave PV the ball at mid field. A 45-yard run by Perry on second down set up Perry’s 2-yard touchdown run that cut the Metro lead to 21-7, 90 seconds into the third quarter.
The Panthers got a stop inside the Metro 15 on the ensuing kickoff. The defense stepped up and forced a three-and-out. The Panthers got the ball back at the Metro 43-yard-line.
PV just missed on a third-down pass from Perry to Maddex Prince on the sideline and a fourth down pass to Bub Chronister was sniffed out by the Patriot defense and PV turned the ball over on downs at the Metro 44.
With the benefit of a pass interference penalty, the Patriots moved down the field quickly. The drive ended with Campbell hauling in a 12-yard pass form Francis for a touchdown and a 27-7 lead after a failed conversion pass off a bad snap.
On the ensuing kickoff, Weatherford had another good return racing 46 yards to the Metro 30 before being drug out of bounds. Rayne Major got the call on first down for a short gain.
On second down, Major got the call again going over the right side breaking tackles and carrying tacklers for 27 yards and a touchdown cutting the lead to 27-14 with 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Metro would come right back moving quickly up the field for their third, third-quarter touchdown. A 51-yard pass from Francis to Jaxon Grimes on a third-down play pushed the Patriot lead to 34-14 with 2:45 remaining.
Metro would add a fourth quarter score after a PV turnover in their own territory. Francis and Grimes would hook up once again this time from 20-yard out for a 41-14 lead and win.
Perry led the Panther offense with 85 yards rushing on 19 carries. PV finished with 171 yards on the ground. Major had 59 yards on 8 carries and Humphrey added 45 yards before his injury.
Weatherford led the Panther defense with six tackles. Jone Grimmett added five, Fabela, Smith and Jackson Coates had four each.
Seniors Justin Humphrey, Mason Smith, Jackson Coates, Aidan Arroyo, Nathan Chronister, TK Jaggers, Christian Lara, Creel Patchell, Parker Green, Brayden Patchell, Grant Marcum-Jones, Keyondre Dixon and Honory Copeland will leave a legacy for the upcoming players.
“These seniors have been a big part of our program the last 4 years,” Raper said. “They helped get Pauls Valley Football heading in the right direction. They left the program in a better place than it was when they came in.”
