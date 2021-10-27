After a defensive battle in the first half, Maysville exploded from 34 second half points in a 34-0 win over rival Paoli in C-2 action in a rare Monday night contest.
The game was moved from Friday to Monday because of Covid. Paoli played with out a couple of their starters and played tough for a half.
Bo Green and Bryce Shannon hooked up twice in the third quarter giving Maysville the lead. The duo had touchdown passes of 42 and 32 yards for a 14-0 lead.
It was all Nigel Reed after that as the junior scored on runs of 2, 57 and 30 in the fourth quarter for the win.
The Warriors finished with 319 total yards, 183 on the ground and 139 through the air. The Pugs finished with 50 total yards, 13 on the ground and 37 through the air.
Reid finished with a game high 134 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns. Bo Green was 9-of-13 for 139 yards and two touchdonws. At one point in the second half he completed five straight pass. He also had 46 yards rushing.
Bryce Shannon was Green's favorite target with 3 catches for 83 yards and two TDs.
Maysville (6-2 overall and 4-1 in district play) will travel to No. 1 Mt. View Gotebo on Friday. The Warriors sit in second place in the district tied with Temple and Thackerville. Paoli (3-4 and 2-3) will be at Temple on Thursday.
