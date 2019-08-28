Senior leadership will be key for the Pauls Valley Panthers as they embark on their second season under head coach Dusty Raper.
Pauls Valley lost a big group of seniors to graduation last year and players will have to step up to fill those positions.
“Practices have been going very good,” Raper said. “We have had great senior leadership up to this point.”
The Panthers ball control wishbone offense lost a gem in Jack Grimmett to graduation. The quarterback rushed for over 1,400 yards last year with 20 touchdowns.
Looking to fill that position is senior Derrick White. White was the back up last season and is the natural to step in this season.
Freshman Justin Humphrey will back up White under center.
The Panthers have several players returning that took handoffs in the backfield.
Senior Zane Weilenman is the lead returner finishing with 800 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games a year ago.
Sophomore Landin Weilenman and junior Chasen Jolley will join Z. Weilenman in the back field and will provide good speed and power in the three-back offense.
Seniors Luke Sager and Ben Dobbins are sure hands at wideout when the Panthers decide to go to the air.
The strength of the team comes in the trenches.
“Our offensive line will be a strength on our team,” Raper said. “We return four guys with starting experience led by Kaiden Compton.”
Compton is joined by fellow senior Gabe Gonzlaez on the left side of the line. Kody Satterfield and Austin Woodell will man the right side. Two year starter Blake Robbins solidifies the offensive line at center. Nathan Rains, who can play several positions, will be the first one off the bench up front.
The Panthers were hit hard up front on their 4-4 defense. With no returning starters in the trenches, Raper will look to Compton and Robbins to start both ways and man the defensive front. Airon Wright, who has been very impressive in camp, will see a lot of action along with Woodell and Mathew McCarty.
G. Gonzalez and Rains are main guys at defensive end. Jack Green and a number of younger players will get looks at end as well.
The strength of the defense comes in the middle where Angel Gonzalez and L. Weilenman return as starter. A. Gonzalez had 55 tackles a year ago and L. Weilenman had 42 in just five games starting a year ago. Colt Jones, who has stood out in camp on both sides of the ball, and Drake Little Walker will figure into the linebacker rotation.
Pauls Valley has several players vying for time in the secondary. Ben Dobbins in the lone returner at safety. Sager and Cameron Marcum-Jones will get looks at the safety position.
Jolley, White, Humphrey and Jose Fabelas will get most to the looks at corner.
“We will be really similar to what we were the last two games last year on defense,” Raper said. “We will blitz and bring more pressure that we have in the past.”
The Panthers finished fifth last year in the district just missing the playoffs for a third straight year. The Panthers figure to be in the playoff hunt again this year in a very stout district.
“Our entire schedule is very difficult,” Raper said. “Last year all 10 games were decided in the fourth quarter and we expect much of the same this year.
“As far as our district goes, Plainview and Sulphur are considered the front runners but all eight district teams are capable.
“I feel like if we stay healthy, we will be right in the mix the last few weeks of the season. Health is a major factor for us because our numbers are down.”
Pauls Valley opens up play at Lindsay Friday night and follows that up with a game at Oklahoma Christian School. The Panthers finally come home on week three as they face Jones. Jones is the preseason No. 3 team in Class 2A and Lindsay and OCS are just outside the top 10.
