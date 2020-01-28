The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association released their All-Star by Class and All-State Football teams.
Garvin County was well represented on the West side of the state.
In Class 2A, Laken Dempsey was named to the West Defense as a linebacker and Lindsay's Chance Austin was named as a defensive back.
On offense in Class 2A, Stratford's Gus Smith was named a running back and Britt Bradstreet was named to the offensive line. Lindsay's Kaden Merrell and Stephen Singleton were named wide receivers.
In Class 3A, Pauls Valley Angel Gonzles was named as a linebacker on defense. On offense, Zane Weilenman was named running back and Kaiden Compton was named to the offensive line.
Among those making the All-Star by Class, two made the All-State Football team on offense. Merrell of Lindsay was named as a receiver and Smith of Stratford was named as a running back. They will participate in the All-State Game in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.