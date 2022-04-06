Six run third leads PV to win

Trailing 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Pauls Valley Panthers exploded for six runs and went on to defeat the Wayne Bulldogs 10-5 Friday in Wacker Park.
Wayne took an early 4-2 lead in the game before the Panther outburst.
Jared Turner was hit with a pitch to start the game changing inning for PV. After stealing second and third, Turner scored on Justin Humphrey's single. Humphrey stole second and scored on Cole Campbell's double. Nick Holloway then doubled home Campbell giving PV the lead for good.
The inning continued as Michael Hammond walked. Brayden Patchell doubled scoring Holloway and moved Hammond to third. Hammond scored on a wild pitch as Landon Weilenman walked. Patchell scored on a passed ball giving PV an 8-4 lead.
PV would add two more runs in the fourth before Wayne added their final run in the top of the seventh.
Humphrey led the Panther 10-hit attack going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Tanner Perry finished 2-for-4 and Holloway was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.
The Panthers finished with 16 stolen bases, four each by Humphrey and Turner and three by Perry.
Turner picked up the win going six and two-thirds inning. He gave up five runs on five hits. He struck out 15 the second time he's struck out 15 batters or more this season. Case Schaper got the final out of the game.
The Panthers are scheduled to host Lindsay on Thursday and travel to Dickson on Friday for a district double header with the Comets.
