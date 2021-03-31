Sixth grade runs at Elgin

The Pauls Valley sixth grade track teams competed at Elgin last weekend bringing home several medals.
On the boys side, the 4 x 200 meter relay team, the 4 x 800 meter relay team and the 4 x 400 meter relay team all won gold. The 4 x 100 meter relay team won silver.
Individually, Mauricio Villalobos finished third in the long jump and sixth in the 800 meter run.
Uziel Castillo finished fifth in the 800 meter run.
Alex Laura was fourth in the 400 meter run.
Malachi Weatherford was fifth in the mile run.
Elijah Olguin finished fifth in the shot put and sixth in the discus.
Frankie Jarvis finished sixth in the shot put and third in the discus.
On the girls side, the 4 x 800 meter relay won gold and the 4 x 400 meter relay won silver.
Individually, Kaitlyn Rains won gold int he 300 meter hurdles.
Lizbeth Ramirez finished second in the mile run and sixth in the 800 meter relay.
Kadence Watson was sixth in the 400 meter run.
Belen Dominguez was fifth in the mile run.
The sixth graders will be running again on today at Velma-Alma and then again on April 7 at Lindsay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.