Even though the Elmore City-Pernell Lady Badgers didn't qualify for state at this weekend's Class 2A Cross Country Regional in Waruika, they did show great sportsmanship during the race.
Hannah Warnovich and Madison Johnson were running in the middle of the pack of the 110 girls running at the meet. A runner went down on the back side of the course and Warnovich and Johnson stopped to help her. Because of that sportsmanship, they fell way back in the pack finishing out of medal contention.
Warnovich finished in a time of 20:23.76, four minutes off her normal pace, and Johnson finished at 21:11.61
On the boys side, Dylan Moore finished 53rd out of 105 runners at the meet in a time of 21:59.97.
The Junior High Badgers and Lady Badgers finished up their season at the JH Class 2A All-Star run in Chickasha.
There were 130 runners on the girls side. The Lady Badgers finished 13th as a team with Taryn McCaa finishing 33rd in a time of 10:26.23. Kara Busey Wickware was 66th in a time of 11:57.21.
Jyntree Patterson was 67th with a time of 12:01.10. Karli Meadows was 87th with a time of 13:51.25. Kynlee Patterson was 89th with a time of 14:39.00.
For the Badgers they finished 9th as a team overall that featured 98 runners. Jordan Stufflebean finished 24th in a time of 13:13.05. Marcus Christian was 27th with a time of 13:20.10. Carson Venegas was 38th with a time of 13:53.00.
Dillon Wood was 44th with a time of 14:29.61. Cameron Thorn was 5th with at ime of 15:23.89. Carson Chapman was 62nd with a time of 16:11.42.
