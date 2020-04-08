Stanley ends high school career on the links

The COVID-19 virus ended high school sports just a couple of weeks into the season, cutting short many senior careers, including senior golfer Kori “Bones” Stanley.
“Although I am extremely sad that my high school golf career is over,” Stanley said. “I just try to remember all the good times I’ve experienced throughout these past 4 years.”
Kori is the daughter of Lee and Keri Stanley. She has a brother, Trevor, and a border collie “Rosebud.”
The Pauls Valley golfer is a four-year member of the team. She has been a part of three top five finishes at the State Tournament.
“Going to State my junior year is my favorite Panther golf memory,” Stanley said.
This year she started the season with two top 10 individual finishes.
“She was a leader of the girls team that won their first two tournament (Wapanucka Invitational and the Heart of Oklahoma Invitational),” head golf coach Chad Chronister said. “She has poured a lot of hours into becoming a good golfer and an awesome teammate!”
When asked about her accomplishments during her high school career, Stanleyi said, “I am most proud of the relationship that I have built with friends and family while staying focus on school.”
“I think I will miss the friendships that I have made with my classmates the most,” Stanley said about what she would miss most about high school.
She was active is Key Club, Rotary Interact and Art Club and her favorite subject is History.
“I have two favorite teachers,” Stanley said. “Coach Kelly Offolter and Coach Chronister. I credit them both with inspiring me to become a history teacher.”
Kori plans on attending East Central University in the fall and studying education.
“I feel graduating high school and being accepted to ECU as my biggest accomplishment so far,” Stanley said.
When asked, other than your parents, who has been the greatest influence on your life, Kori said my Mema. “She’s the greatest example of a woman of strong Christian faith that I always strive to be like.”
If you had the chance to have dinner with one person from history (living or dead) who would it be? “I think I would like to have dinner with Mother Teresa,” Stanley said. “Her humanitarian deeds and kindness are something that I would like to learn from.”
What kind of music do you like to listen to? Country
What is your favorite movie? How to lose a guy in 10 days
What is your favorite book? Fahrenheit 451
What is your favorite food? Cookie Dough Ice Cream
If your life was made into a movie, what actor would you want to play you? Natalie Portman
What is one thing you cannot live without? Dr. Pepper
What is the best vacation you ever took? My favorite vacation was a spur of the moment trip to Colorado when I was 9 years old.
What are three things from your “Bucket List”? Seeing the Turnpike Troubadours in concert, visiting all the state parks in the US, and traveling to Greece.
When asked, where do you see yourself in 10 years, Stanley said, “I hope to be teaching in Pauls Valley and have a family.”
Editor’s note: Coach Chad Chronister supplied the questionnaire.
