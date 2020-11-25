Following is a list of this week’s schedules for the 2020 Oklahoma High School football playoffs:
6A-I
Semifinals
Owasso vs. Jenks, 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow
Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union, 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
6A-II
Semifinals
Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso
Bixby vs. Midwest City, 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
McAlester at El Reno
OKC McGuinness at Coweta
Bishop Kelley at MWC Carl Albert
Guthrie at Collinsville
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Hilldale
Tuttle at Wagoner
Bristow at Blanchard
Clinton at Poteau
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Verdigris at OKC Heritage Hall
Anadarko at Lincoln Christian
Stigler at Kingston
Kingfisher at Holland Hall
Class 2A
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Community Christian at OCS
Victory Christian at Eufaula
Chandler at Marlow
Vian at Metro Christian
Keys (Parkhill) at Beggs
Frederick at OKC Millwood
Spiro at Adair
Jones at Washington
Class A
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Tonkawa at Thomas
Colcord at Pawnee
Texhoma at Ringling
Morrison at Wewoka
Warner at Pawhuska
Mooreland at Crescent
Woodland at Gore
Hooker at Cashion
Class B
Third round
Friday, 7 p.m.
Waurika at Laverne
Davenport at Summit Chr.
Turpin at Velma-Alma
Quinton at Pioneer
Covington-Douglas at Dewar
Balko-Forgan at Tipton
Wetumka at Regent Prep
Alex at Shattuck
Class C
Quarterfinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Sasakwa at Buffalo
Waynoka at Timberlake
Medford at Mo. View-Gotebo
Tyrone at Midway, 7:30 p.m.
