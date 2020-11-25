Following is a list of this week’s schedules for the 2020 Oklahoma High School football playoffs:

6A-I

Semifinals

Owasso vs. Jenks, 7 p.m. Friday at Broken Arrow

Edmond Santa Fe vs. Union, 7 p.m. Saturday at Owasso

6A-II

Semifinals

Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Saturday at Owasso

Bixby vs. Midwest City, 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

McAlester at El Reno

OKC McGuinness at Coweta

Bishop Kelley at MWC Carl Albert

Guthrie at Collinsville

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Hilldale

Tuttle at Wagoner

Bristow at Blanchard

Clinton at Poteau

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Verdigris at OKC Heritage Hall

Anadarko at Lincoln Christian

Stigler at Kingston

Kingfisher at Holland Hall

Class 2A

Third round

Friday, 7 p.m.

Community Christian at OCS

Victory Christian at Eufaula

Chandler at Marlow

Vian at Metro Christian

Keys (Parkhill) at Beggs

Frederick at OKC Millwood

Spiro at Adair

Jones at Washington

Class A

Third round

Friday, 7 p.m.

Tonkawa at Thomas

Colcord at Pawnee

Texhoma at Ringling

Morrison at Wewoka

Warner at Pawhuska

Mooreland at Crescent

Woodland at Gore

Hooker at Cashion

Class B

Third round

Friday, 7 p.m.

Waurika at Laverne

Davenport at Summit Chr.

Turpin at Velma-Alma

Quinton at Pioneer

Covington-Douglas at Dewar

Balko-Forgan at Tipton

Wetumka at Regent Prep

Alex at Shattuck

Class C

Quarterfinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Sasakwa at Buffalo

Waynoka at Timberlake

Medford at Mo. View-Gotebo

Tyrone at Midway, 7:30 p.m.

