Senior Jaylye Stokes’ two-out walk-off double in the bottom of the fifth scored Madi Caldwell giving the Pauls Valley Lady Panthers a 6-5 win over the Marlow Outlaws in the Lindsay Tournament Thursday. The Lady Panthers gained a split on the day after falling to Lindsay 11-0.
The Lady Panthers finished with six hits in the game including doubles by Stokes, Kennedi Rambo and Caldwell. Caldwell pitched four strong innings but had to be relieved in the fifth by Isabelle Hicks who picked up the win. The duo gave up five runs on five hits.
Marlow opened up the game with a run in the opening inning. Lemons reached on an error and scored on another error in the inning off the bat of Lovelady for a 1-0 lead.
PV responded with a run in the bottom of the third. A two-out infield single by Keegan Scott got the inning started. Jadia Seabolt came into run for Scott and scored on Rambo’s double tying the game at 1-1.
The Panthers erupted for four runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Mallory Carter singled to start the rally. Mati Fishback reached on a one-out error moving Carter to second. Carter scored on Lily Ray’s ground ball that was bobbled. Hicks’ hard-hit ball down the line at third scored Fishback.
Avan Butler’s fielder’s choice caught Ray going to third Hicks advanced to second. Hicks and Butler both stole putting both runners in scoring positions. Hicks scored on a passed ball and a hustling Butler also scored on the play after an error for a 5-1 lead.
Marlow fought back with four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Shook reached on an error and scored on the second out of the inning off a ground ball out by Foss. Lemons was hit with a pitch and Lovelady followed with a single. Back-to-back errors on balls by Olivier and Wilson scored a pair of runs and tied the game at five.
Caldwell doubled with one out in the bottom half of the fifth and scored on Stokes’s two-out double for the win, their third of the season.
Lindsay 11, PV 0
The Leopardettes won their 16th game of the season beating Pauls Valley 11-0. It was the eighth shutout of the season for Lindsay and its fourth in a row.
Lindsay exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the first to blow open the game. Flood started off the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Stinnett walked just ahead of a nine-pitch at-bat by L. Dodson that ended with the junior driving the ball over the left field fence for a two-run home run.
A Dodson then doubled and moved to third on Taylor’s single. Webb’s walk loaded the bases for McGowan. McGowan singled scoring two runs and advanced Webb to second. Webb and courtesy runner Harris advanced 60 feet and into scoring position. Webb scored on a wild pitch and Harris would score on a ground ball out for a 7-0 lead.
Lindsay added two runs in both the second and third innings for an 11-0 run rule.
Flood and Taylor both went 2-for-2 in the game to lead the Leopardette offense. L. Dodson and McGowan both had two RBIs each.
Rambo and Caldwell had singles for the Lady Panthers and Hicks added a double.
McGowan was the winning pitcher as she faced 12 batters in the game striking out three.
PV will face Elgin at 10:30 a.m. and AmPo at 1:30 p.m. on Friday before taking on Bridge Creek and Comanche in back-to-back games on Saturday afternoon beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Lindsay will take Friday off but will face Elgin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Comanche at 5:30 p.m.
