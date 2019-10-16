On a night when the Stratford Bulldog offense couldn't sustain a drive, the Bulldogs defense came up big with two touchdowns in a 2A-7 battle at Lexington. Lexington scored 20 straight points in the middle of the game and held off Stratford late for a 20-16 win.
“Our guys kept fighting all night long and I was very proud of their effort,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We have had to battle through some pretty tough adversity with several players sidelined right now, but we have some kids giving everything they have and I am proud of them.”
A defensive battle broke out early on in the game and carried over into the second quarter. Stratford's Gus Smith added to the battle but put Stratford on the board as he intercepted a Lexington pass returning it 35 yards for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead.
Lexington's offense got rolling late in the half and Jaylen Cottrell hauled in a 33-yard pass from Colton Penner for a touchdown cutting the Stratford lead to 8-6.
Lexington took the lead in the second half as Penner raced in from 4 yards out for a 12-8 lead.
Lexington added to their lead in the fourth quarter as Cottrell hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Penner for a 20-8 lead.
Lexington was driving late and looking to add to their district point total. Lex lined up for a 25-yard field goal that was blocked and Smith scooped up the ball going 75 yards for a Stratford touchdown. The conversion pass from Payton Wood to Brisyn Markovich cut the lead to 20-16 with 97 seconds remaining.
Lexington ran off the final 90 seconds to secure the win.
The Bulldogs had season low 136 total yards. They had 90 yards rushing with Smith leading the way with 40. Laken Dempsey added 38 and Russell Caton 12.
Wood was 5-of-11 for 53 yards and an interception and Smith was 1-of-5 for 2 yards and an interception.
Smith had 30 yards receiving on 3 catches. Dempsey 12 yards, Caton 11 and Markovich 2.
Smith had a big day on defense with 19 tackles and two touchdown. Caton added 18 tackles, Dempsey 13, Britt Bradstreet 6, and Aaron Carter 6.
“It was a tough loss but we battled until the end and gave ourselves an opportunity towards the end of the game,” Blackburn said.
Stratford will now host the No. 2 Washington, a 37-6 winner over No. 10 Millwood last week.
