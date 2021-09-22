The Stratford Bulldogs traveled to Edmond last week and ran into a buzzsaw in Oklahoma Christian Academy. OCA scored four times on plays of over 40 yards in a 33-14 win over the Bulldogs. Stratford played the undefeated Eagles closer than any of the other two opponents this season.
“We got hit with a few big plays from an OCA squad and couldn’t get things going consistently on offense,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We didn’t play physical enough football to compete like we wanted to in this one. We need to get a little more healthy and go back to work.”
The Eagles struck just 15 seconds into the game as Broday Galyean hiet Caleb Cornell with a 71-yard touchdown pass an a 7-0 lead.
Galyean and Cornell would hook up again early in the second quarter with a 42-yard touchdown pass. Price Stubblefield then took over for the Eagles from the backfield. Stubblefield would score the first of his three touchdowns midway through the second quarter on a 42-yard run and a 20-0 lead.
OCA was driving again late in the half when Stratford’s Braylinn King picked off a Galyean pass returning it 40 yards for a touchdown to close out the half trailing 20-7.
Stubblefield scored on runs of 3 and 42 yards to start the third quarter for a 33-7 OCA lead.
David Arriaga got Stratford on the board late in the third quarter with a 30-yard TD run as the Bulldogs cut the lead to 33-14. That’s where the game would stay over the final 14 minutes as OCA went on for the victory.
The Bulldogs finished with 282 total yards on offense with 193 on the ground and 89 through the air.
Arriaga went over the centruy mark with 117 yards and a touchdown and had 19 yards receiving. Dayton Goodridge finished with 37 yards on the ground. Nolan Hall had 32 yards rushing and was 8-of-17 for 89 yards through the air. Hunter Morton had 70 yards receiving.
Arriaga led the defensive charge with 10 tackles. Morton added 9. The defense gave up 425 total yards, 240 on the ground and 185 through the air.
The Bulldogs jump into district play facing the No. 1 team in Class A, Ringling.
“We have a very good Ringling football team coming to Stratford Friday at 7:00 p.m.,” Blackburn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.