After a tight first half, Healdton erupted for 21 third quarter points to pull away from Stratford 37-14 in District A-4 action.
“I thought our guys competed well the first half, but we let things get away from us at the end of the third quarter,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “Through turnovers and big plays, we allowed them to score 21 points in about a 3 to 4 minute stretch of game time.”
After an Austin Perdue 31-yard run game Healdton a 7-0 lead, Nolan Hall answered for Stratford. Hall capped off a drive for Stratford with a 2-yard TD run and an 8-7 lead.
A safety late in the first half gave Healdton a 9-8 lead at the break.
Healdton scored on a Maurice Veja 16-yard run early in the second half. Things fell apart late in the third and early into the fourth for Stratford.
Healdton scored 21-points over in a four minute span to put the game away. Perdue scored on a 19-yard run with a minute to go in the third. Twelve seconds later Isaac Love was in the end zone after a 40-yard touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter Perdue scored from 45 yards out for a 37-8 lead.
Stratford's Hall finished off the scoring late in the game racing in from 47 yards out making the final 37-14.
Hall led the offense with 239 total yards. He rushed for 156 yards on 22 carries and was 7-of-15 for 83 yards passing. Hunter Morton added 33 yards on the ground. Morton also had four catchers for 25 yards. Sean Harian added 31 yards receiving, Skylar Joslin 15 yards and Braylinn King 12.
Morton led the defense with 9 tackles. Justin Arriaga added 8, Hall 7 and Dayton Goodridge, Blake English and Harian 6 tackles each.
Stratford will travel to Dibble Friday night in their next A-4 contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.