The Stratford Lady Bulldogs season came to an end Friday in the Area IV consolation semifinal with Cashion at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
In a back-and-forth game, Cashion scored four points in the final minute to edge out the Lady Bulldogs 38-35.
Early on the game was tied three different times and had six lead changes. After a couple of lead changes Cashion went on a 6-2 run for an 11-8 lead. Abbi Wood's 3-pointer near the end of the quarter tied the game at 11. Wood had 7 points in the quarter including two 3-pointers.
Wood added another 3-pointer to start the second quarter and Jaedyn Getman hit a pair of baskets as Stratford went on a 10-2 run for an 18-13 advantage midway through the quarter.
Cashion responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and finished the half with an 11-1 run and a 24-19 lead at the break.
The third quarter went back-and-forth with neither team wanting to take control. Stratford was able to trim a point off the Cashion lead as Abbi Phelps hit a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter cutting the lead to 30-26.
That 3-pointer sparked a 9-0 run as Getman hit a 3-pointer and a basket to start the fourth quarter as Stratford took a 31-30 lead. Cashion scored four quick points to regain the lead two minutes into the fourth quarter. Wood's basket at the 5-minute mark cut the lead to one.
Both teams went the next three minutes without a basket. Both teams had opportunities but couldn't connect. Getman hit a pair of free throws with two minutes left giving Stratford a 35-34 lead.
Shelley's basket with a minute to go gave Cashion back the lead.
Stratford had a couple of opportunities in the final minute but couldn't get anything to fall. A pair of Taylor free throws pushed the lead to 3 with 10 seconds remaining. Stratford had one last chance but Laney Anderson's 50-foot shot at buzzer fell short in the loss.
Getman led the way for Stratford with 14 points. Wood added 10, Phelps 7, Anderson 2 and JimyJo Lemmings 2. Lamb led Cashion with 13 and Taylor added 10.
The Lady Bulldogs end the season with a 24-4 record.
