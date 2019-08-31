After missing the playoffs for a second year in a row, the Stratford Bulldogs have an uphill battle in one of the toughest districts in Class 2A if they want to return to the playoffs.
Heading up the district is the state champ from two of the last three years in Millwood. Millwood has a bad taste in its mouth after getting knocked out in the second round of the playoffs a year ago, and return a talented group of players.
Washington was knocked out in the quarterfinals a year ago and return seven players with starting experience.
CCS, Little Axe, Lexington and Stratford will all be in the playoff mix at the end of the season.
“We know our district is very strong at the top, but we feel we are one of several teams that will battle it out for a playoff spot,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “We've got great kids that work hard and we expect good things from them.”
Leading the Bulldog I-offense will be Gus Smith. The senior running back has rushed for 1,800 yards in his career with 16 touchdowns.
Senior Laken Dempsey has over 600 yards rushing in his career and 200 yards receiving with 9 total touchdowns. Senior Russell Caton will also be one of the main backs in the running game.
Junior Payton Wood gets the call under center. He finished with 244 yards and three touchdowns passing a year ago.
“We are going to run a lot of the “I” formation,” Blackburn said. “We've always been a strong running team but we will include a lot more spread offense this year.”
Senior Britt Bradstreet will anchor the offensive line. The three-year starter will have some experience around him but also some youth that will have to develop quickly.
Defense will be a strength for this team behind a veteran laden front seven in the 4-3/3-4 defensive looks.
Caton, Dempsey, Bradstreet and Smith have combined for over 500 tackles and are always playing downhill. Junior Jacob Hickman adds another key component to the defensive front as he finished with 11 tackles a year ago.
Wood will be the most experienced player in a young secondary. Several players have stepped up in the backend and will make the Bulldogs defense very solid.
Stratford will open up the season on September 6 by hosting Konawa. They will open up district play at Community Christian in a key game early in the season that could determine a playoff position. In fact, the first three district games will go a long way toward the playoffs as they host Crooked Oak and travel to Lexington.
One of the top teams in the district, Washington, will come to town on October 17. Playoff implication games with Little Axe and at Star Spencer will come right before the season finale at No. 1 Millwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.