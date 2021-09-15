In a wild one, the Stratford Bulldogs held off the Allen Mustangs for 35-32 win Friday night at Blackburn Field in Stratford.
After building a 35-20 lead in the third quarter, Stratford had to hold on late as Allen’s Brayden Tadum had two fourth quarter touchdown passes but the Mustangs couldn’t convert on the conversion runs falling 35-32.
“It was kind of a crazy game with both teams playing very hard,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “It was also a very physical game, really proud of the effort our guys showed in trying to keep up with and contain their speed.”
Stratford jumped out early in the game as Nolan Hall darted in from 10 yards out for a 7-0 lead.
Allen responded quickly as Tadum found an opening for a 56-yard touchdown run and his run on the conversion gave Allen an 8-7 lead.
After giving the ball back to Allen, the Bulldog defense came up with a stop forcing an Allen punt. Stratford blocked the punt and Hunter Morton scooped up the ball and raced 56 yards for the touchdown.
Hall gave Stratford a 20-8 lead with a 13-yard touchdown run with a minute to go in first quarter.
Allen responded with two quick scores. Shawn Husband’s 8-yard touchdown run and a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tadum to Quinton Walker tied the game at 20 with 8 minutes left in the quarter.
Stratford would regain the lead before the half as Morton raced in from 11 yards out to give the Bulldogs the lead for good.
Early in the second half, the Bulldogs extended their lead to two touchdowns as Hall hit Morton with a 13-yard pass for a 35-20 lead.
Allen rallied but came up just shot losing 35-32.
“Allen executed a couple of kicks that we didn’t handle well and they kept the ball a good part of the game,” Blackburn said. “We made a couple of special teams plays with blocked punts and took advantage of some short fields.”
Hall finished with 100 yards rushing on 16 carries and 2 touchdowns. David Arriaga had 41 yards on 8 carries and Morton had 34 yards on 4 carries and a touchdown.
Hall was 3-of-5 passing for 18 yards with an interception and a touchdown. Morton had a catch for 13 yards and a touchdown. Jase Fulks had 4 yards on a catch and Arriage had a yard on a catch.
Stratford finished with 193 total yards, 175 rushing and 18 passing. Allen finished with 379 total yards, 298 on the ground and 81 through the air.
Four different Bulldog players had double digits in tackles. Hall led the way with 15 and Arriaga and Morton had 14 each. Sean Harian added 10 tackles.
“Nolan Hall had a great game both as a quarterback where he had 100 yards rushing and as safety where he had 15 tackles,” Blakcburn said.
“It was a great home win for us against a very good well coached Allen team. We will have a tough task as we head to Edmond to play Oklahoma Christian Academy who has had two lop-sided victories this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.