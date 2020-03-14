The Stratford Lady Bulldogs held off a late rally by the Wynnewood Lady Savages for a 10-5 win at Wynnewood on Thursday.
Wynnewood scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning as Emma Anderson, Avery Anderson and Jaidyn Delatorre all crossed the plate for a 3-1 lead.
Laney Anderson and Paige Chamberlain hit back-to-back home runs in their third inning to give the Lady Bulldogs to a 6-3 lead.
Avery Anderson and Delatorre would score agains for the Lady Savages in the bottom half of the sixth to draw Wynnewood to with a pair of runs 7-5.
Stratford finished off the game with a three-run seventh as they held off Wynnewood for a 10-5 win.
Chamberlain and Anderson both had three hits to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Lundyn Anderson and Brenda both had two hits each. Delatorre led the Lady Savages with two hits.
Wynnewood will be back in action at Minco after Spring Break. Stratford will host Maud when they return from Spring Break.
