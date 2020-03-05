Stratford stays alive in area with consolation win

Stratford junior Abbi Phelps shoots a 3-pointer during action with Caddo recently. Phelps had 12 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs past Merritt in an area consolation game Thursday at SWOSU in Weatherford. (PV Democrat photo by Mike Arie)

In a slow and deliberate game, the Stratford Lady Bulldogs rallied in the second half to beat Merritt in the Area IV consolation opening round game at Southwestern University Thursday.

A 10-2 run to start the second half and an 11-2 run over the final 9 minutes lifted the Lady Bulldogs to a 33-24 win over the Oilerettes.

The first quarter was slow with Merritt leading 2-0 after the opening 8 minutes.

Stratford got going in the second quarter scoring 11 points behind Laney Anderson's 4 points. Merritt scored 12 points in the quarter and grabbed a 14-11 lead at the break.

Abbi Phelps opened the second half with a 3-pointer tying the score at 14-14 30 seconds into the half.

That sparked the first big run of the game for the Lady Bulldogs as they went on a 10-2 run to open up a five-point lead. Phelps had two big 3-pointers in the run and Jaedyn Getman and JimmyJo Lemmings added baskets in the paint.

Merritt responded with six straight points to grab a 22-21 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter. Phelps gave Stratford back the lead with a late 3-pointer as Stratford took a 24-22 lead into the final 8 minutes.

Phelps' 3-pointer coupled with Angel Wood's 3-pointer was part of an 8-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 29-22 lead midway through the fourth.

Merritt hit a pair of free throws with three minutes left that cut the lead to 29-24.

Getman hit the final three points of the game including a free throw with 22 seconds left pushing the Stratford run to 11-2 and a 9-point win.

Phelps led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, on 4 3-pointers. Getman finished with 7, all in the second half. Laney Anderson added 4, Wood 3, Lemmings 2, Maranda Youngwolfe 2 and Raivette Tom 2.

The Lady Bulldogs advance to the Area IV Consolation semifinal where they will face Cashion at 1:30 p.m. at Southwestern. Cashion defeated OCA 72-59.

The winner advances to Saturday's consolation final against the loser of Friday's Caddo vs Silo game.

