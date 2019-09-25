In the battle of the Bulldogs at Stratford, the visiting Wayne Bulldogs and the host Stratford Bulldogs made it 5 minutes into the second half before weather cancelled their game.
Stratford had taken the lead early in the second quarter on a Gus Smith 6-yard run. Weather kept the teams from getting anything going over the next 15 minutes as the game ended late in the third with Stratford claiming a 12-6 win.
“This was a gut it out type game,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. The conditions were wet and the guys battled hard. The game was called in the third quarter due to the weather. We need to try and get a little healthier during this next week as our district season begins at Community Christian.”
Smith, who scored the game winning touchdown, gave Stratford the early lead with an 11-yard touchdown run with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
Before the quarter ended, Wayne tied the game on an Ethan Mullins 2-yard run as the first quarter ended tied at 6-6.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Smith gave Stratford the lead and they held on through the weather for the win.
Smith finished the night with 104 yards rushing on 16 carries and also had a 15 yard completion in the passing department. Payton Wood added 40 yards rushing and 37 yards through the air on 2 of 2 passing. Laken Dempsey had 15 yards on 5 carries.
Brisyn Markovich had 27 yards receiving, Dempsey 15 and Kyzer McNew 10.
The two teams had very similar numbers offensively. Wayne finished with 222 yards to Stratford 221. Wayne had 189 yards on the ground and 33 passing. Stratford had 169 on the ground and 52 passing.
Britt Bradstreet, Ty Martin and Smith led Stratford with 8 tackles each and Carter added 6.
Stratford will be at CCS on Friday as they open up district play. The Crusaders are 1-2 on the season having beat the OKC Patriots 60-6 on September 13. They had last week off to get healthy heading into district play.
