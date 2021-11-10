The Stratford Bulldogs ran into a buzzsaw Friday night in their final game of the season in a battle of Bulldogs. The Wayne Bulldogs behind the play of Ethan Mullins and his five touchdowns defeated the Stratford Bulldogs 38-10.
"Our guys competed well for a big part of the game once again, just gave up too many big plays and couldn’t get enough going offensively against a good Wayne team,” head coach Michael Blackburn said.
“Our season didn’t go as we hoped this year and we had to battle through a lot of adversity and injuries this year, but there wasn’t a week that went by that the guys didn’t come with a good attitude to try to get better that week.”
Mullins scored on runs of 1, 25, 45 and 3 yards for Wayne giving them a 26-0 halftime lead.
Isaac Hill started off the third quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run for Wayne.
In the middle of the third quarter, Stratford ended the shut-out. Hunter Morton hauled in an 86-yard pass from Nolan Hall that cut the Wayne lead to 32-7.
Mullins responded late for Wayne in the third quarter with a 50-yard TD run.
David Arriaga finished up the game for Startford with a career long 41-yard field goal in the final seconds cutting the final margin to 38-10.
Hall finished 12-of-23 passing for 171 yards. He also had 52 yards rushing on 17 carries. Morton had 146 yards receiving on eight catches and 12 yards rushing.
D. Arriaga led the defense with 12 tackles and a sack. Justin Arriaga had 10 tackles, Dayton Goodridge 9 and Hall 7.
“This is a great group of young men and we have 3 seniors that will be missed in Dayton Goodridge, Dalton Hurley, and Bowdrie Tackett,” Blackburn said. “We will go to work and we are excited to see how much we can improve before next year.”
