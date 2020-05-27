With the decision of the OSSAA on Friday, activities that were cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic can resume on June 1.
Area coaches are meeting with their administrators to set up plans to begin their summer programs.
One school has already made that decision and Paoli's Summer Pride will be as follows:
June 1-4: 9:00-10:30 am
June 8-11: 9:00-10:30 am
June 15-18: 9:00-10:30 am
June 22-25: 9:00-10:30 am
OSSAA Dead Week June 28-July 5
July 6-9: 9:00-10:30 am
***July 13-16 9:00-10:30 am
July 27-30: 9:00-10:30 am
***-Subject to Change due to 8 man all state game.
We will have the other schools plans as they become available.
