It was a tale of two halves for the Pauls Valley Panthers and Marlow Outlaws. Pauls Valley played a great first half and Marlow countered with a great second half in a 28-7 win over the Panthers.
Pauls Valley took the opening kickoff marching 80 yards down the field on 10-play drive that lasted over 6 minutes. James Cudjo capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run on his second carry of the season. Luis Mendez booted though the PAT kick for a 7-0 lead.
Pauls Valley got the ball back with three minutes left in the first quarter. PV ran 17 plays and chewed up nine minutes off the clock. The drive ended at the Marlow 22-yard line as PV turned the ball over on downs.
Marlow moved the ball back down the field in the final five minutes but Pauls Valley's defense came up big on a fourth down pass ending the drive at the Panther 16 with 11 seconds left in the half.
The Outlaws started the second half with the football and their offense got on a roll. A big return on the opening kick off set up a four play 52-yard drive ended with a Chase Knight 14-yard touchdown run tying the game at 7.
On the Panthers first possession of the second half, PV's offense moved the ball but two penalties killed the drive as PV was forced to punt.
Marlow got the ball back at their own 34-yard line. Three plays later, the Outlaws were in the end zone this time on a Jace Gilbert 49-yard run giving Marlow a 14-0 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter the Outlaws struck again. Knight scored on a 15-yard run for a 21-7 lead. The Outlaws finished off the game late in the fourth quarter as Knight scored his third touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run for a 28-7 lead and win.
The Panther offense had over 100 yards in the first half but only finished with 155 yards. Justin Humphrey led the offense with 55 yards rushing and 64 yards passing. Cudjo added 23 yards . Chasen Jolley had two catches for 41 yards and Ben Dobbis two catches for 17 yards.
Knight led Marlow's offense with 115 yards and Gilbert added 82. The Outlaws finished with 324 total yards.
Pauls Valley will celebrate homecoming this week as they host the Bethel Wildcats. Bethel started the season 3-0 but are 0-2 after district play after losses to the district front runners Sulphur and Plainview. Plainview defeated Bethel 63-21 Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.