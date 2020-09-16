Tatum, Nix lead Allen past Stratford

ALLEN — Allen pulls away from Stratford
The Allen Mustangs blew open a tight game with 33 straight points handing the Stratford Bulldogs a 39-6 defeat in Week 2 of the prep football season.
“Allen did a great job tonight, they have a couple of very athletic young kids and they are well coached,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said.
Those two players — tailback Brayden Tatum and quarterback Garrett Nix — scored three times each to lead the run oriented Mustang offense. Allen finished with 314 total yards, 282 of that coming on the ground.
Nix led the Allen ground game with 163 yards on 20 carries. Tatum added 130 yards on 13 rushes.
Stratford finished with 270 yards with 165 on the ground and 105 though the air.
Allen scored on its first offensive possession of the game as Tatum went 40-yards for the early Mustang lead.
Stratford came right back with Payton Wood hittin Nolan Hall with a 23-yard touchdown pass, tying the game at 6-6.
It was all Allen after that on the scoreboard.
Tatum scored his second touchdown of the game on the Mustangs next possession racing in from 20 yards outs. Nix then added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the half for a 20-6 halftime lead.
Allen opened up the second half with a 93-yard kickoff return by Tatum.
Nix scored in the middle of the third quarter on a 10-yard run and then added a 20-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.
“We have to do a better job coaching and our players need to play more physical and with more of an urgency,” Blackburn said. “We will get better, just need to speed up the process a little bit.”
Wood finished the night with 133 total yards for the Bulldogs. He was 7-of-21 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also had 28 yards rushing.
David Arriaga had 59 yards on eight carries for Stratford. Hunter Morton added 57 yards on 13 carries, Skylar Joslin had 22 yards on three carries and Nolan Hall had 9 yards on two carries. Brisyn Markovich had three catches for 65 yards and Hall had four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Walker Chandler led the Bulldog defense with 11 tackles. Arriaga added eight, Morton six and Aaron Carter and Ty Martin five each.
Gage Husband led the Allen defensive charge with 11 tackles, while Tagus Howard added eight stopes. Caden Howard was next with seven.
Tatum and Caden Howard both had interceptions for the Mustangs.
Stratford will host OCA for Homecoming Friday night. Allen will also be celebrating Homecoming, hosting Canadian.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
