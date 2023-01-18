Terry honored at PV-Lindsay game

Former Pauls Valley coach Mike Terry retired during the Christmas break after 46 years of service in education.
Coach Terry graduated from Lindsay High School in 1971 as an All-State and Honorable Mention High School All-American Football Player for the Leopards. He continued his career at Oklahoma State University where he was an All Big-8 Safety and member of the 1974 Fiesta Bowl Champion Cowboys.
After a stint with the Denver Broncos, Coach Terry began his career in education in Woodward, Oklahoma. From Woodward, he would return to Stillwater as a member of the Stillwater High School coaching staff. In 1984, His career would land him for the next twenty years in Altus, Oklahoma where he would be the Defensive Coordinator in three State Championship games for the Bulldogs.
After retiring from Altus, Coach Terry would come to Pauls Valley where he would be the Defensive Coordinator and Head Coach of the Panthers for seven seasons. In 2012, Terry retired from coaching to become the Director of Athletic Facilities for Pauls Valley where he has overseen the maintenance of all the Panther Athletic Facilities.
Coach Terry has been named the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach for both Football and Baseball. He was also a member of the coaching staff for the Oil Bowl in 2001.
In 1996, Coach Terry earned Oklahoma Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year award. In 2003 he was named the AFLAC National Assistant Coach of the Year. In 2011 Coach Terry was named the Oklahoma Coaches Association Region 5 Assistant Coach of the Year as well as being the National High School Coaches Association National Assistant Coach of the Year Finalist.
More than any of those awards and championships, Coach Terry is one of the best people in our business.
No one outworks Coach Terry. Every athlete that has played in Pauls Valley for the past twenty years owes a debt of gratitude to him for his tireless work on and off of the fields of competition.
Pauls Valley Panther Athletics officially made Coach Terry a Panther for Life. Coach Terry was presented an Honorary Athletic Letter and Panther Letterman status at Pauls Valley during Friday’s game with Lindsay.
Thank you for all that you have done for Panther Athletics Coach!
