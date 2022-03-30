This past weekend I was ask to help with the Jack Hayes Memorial and the Boots Holder Memorial track meet which is held at Pauls Valley every year.
As a former Pauls Valley athlete, coach, and parent. I have attended these two track meetings in some capacity for close to 40 years. These two track meets remain two of the best track meets in the state.
Many state records have been set at the Jack Hayes Memorial track meet over the years and many great athletes have participated over the years.
Now, I’m not one of those, lol, but I have always tried to play my roll in this great historical event. This year I was a time keeper. Maybe one of the worst time keepers in the history of the meet lol, but I wanted to share a few things that I observed during this years track meet.
It takes a lot of people to run a track meet. It takes a lot of passionate people to run the best track meet in the state.
I watched as a community showed up and gave these student athletes a chance to make history and compete in the most historic track and field competitions of our lifetime.
I watched as three generations of coaches, administrators, parents, grandparents and people of Pauls Valley worked tirelessly to make this happen.
I watched young coaches and young parents push these kids to try harder, run faster, jump higher, throw farther, show good sportsmanship, represent their school with pride, and I watched families eat sandwiches together, and tell stories about this track meet in previous years.
More specifically, I got to witness “True Education”. true development of young people, and I learned something That was truly amazing and worth mentioning.
I watched coach Chronister, coach Caldwell, coach Monty Thompson, coach Woody Bearden, coach Shamley, coach Travis Thompson, coach Ryan Caldwell, and many more, teach our young men and young women life through competition, and never missing a teachable moment.
I’ve watched these coaches through the years, not just in the classroom , but in every environment, in every circumstance. To these educators, it seems every moment is a teachable moment.
There were many more educators on the field this weekend, the method and the true love of education these educators exhibited was amazing to witness, and I believe a message for all of us.
It seems we are sometimes too busy or caught up in our own struggles to deal with the challenges of young people.
Sometimes it seems, at least for me,it’s never the right time, or the right circumstance, but for these educators, every moment is the right time and every circumstance is the right place for a teaching moment.
The goal, as I see it, is to make sure that we never miss an opportunity to create “Life Long Learners”.
We have a great community, with great young people and great educators.
Hats off to the people that keep this alive EVERYDAY.
