Not one, not two, but there's been three recent holes-in-one at the Pauls Valley Municipal Golf Course.
All three holing out in one try at the local facility are club members.
• The first was by Tristan Terpstra of Stratford, who got a hole-in-one July 20 on the No. 5 hole.
• Then came Howard Huey of Pauls Valley on the same hole back on Aug. 5.
• The very next day, Aug. 6, it was Jeff Tinnin of Wynnewood on the same fifth hole.
All three gentlemen were awarded a sleeve of Titleist golf balls from the pro-shop along with official "bragging rights" at the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.