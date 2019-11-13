Three Garvin County teams have extended their football seasons and will enter round one of the high school football playoffs on Friday.
Class 2A's Lindsay Leopards will be the only County team playing at home as they host a familiar foe in Lexington. The two teams have met 13 times (10 in district play and once in the playoffs) over the last 30 years with Lindsay holding a 9-4 mark.
The Leopards have been to the playoffs 12 straight years and 42 times overall with 4 state titles.
Lindsay is 8-2 on the season and finished second in district 2A-8 behind Kingston. Lexington is 6-4 on the season and finished third in district 2A-7 behind Washington and Millwood. The two teams have played one common opponent in Purcell. Lex defeated Purcell 27-12 while the Leopards lost to the Dragons 42-14.
A couple of players to watch for Lexington on offense are Colton Penner, Jaylen Cottrell and Nathan Clegg. On defense watch for Cameron Conner, Avery Armstead and Auston McWatters.
In Class A, the 6-4 Elmore City-Pernell Badgers will travel to 9-1 Minco to face the Bulldogs. The two teams have met on four different occasions (twice in district action) and Minco holds a 4-0 advantage.
Minco has been to the playoffs 10 straight years and 36 times overall with two state titles. The Badges are making their 14 appearance in the playoffs and their first since 2014.
Elmore and Minco have played five common opponents this season. Both have faced Wynnewood, Dibble, Rush Springs, Apache and Cashion. Minco has a 4-1 record against the five teams while Elmore is 2-3. Both beat Wynnewood and Rush Springs and both lost to Cashion.
Players for watch for from Minco on offense are Cavin Russell, Corbin Burchfield and Kenny Fouch. On defense look for Aiden Howry, Orlando Vazquez and Parker Winters.
In Class C, Maysville will make the a 3-plus hour trip to Waynoka to face the Railroaders. This will be the first ever meeting between the two schools.
Waynoka (7-3) finished second in District C-1 behind Pond Creek-Hunter. Maysville (7-3) finished third in District C-2 behind Tipton and Mt. View-Gotebo.
Players to watch for on the Railroaders squad are Cason Olsen, Christopher Green, Tabor Budy, Leon Seiger and Garrison George.
