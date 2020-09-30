The No. 1 team in Class A showed why they are the top team in the state with a 42-0 win over Stratford.
Ringling dominated on both sides of the ball with over 330 yards in offense while holding the Stratford offense to 49 total yards.
“It was a rough start in district play,” head coach Michael Blackburn said. “Ringling is a very good football team and we just couldn’t get anything going offensively and we were not physical enough defensively.”
Four different Blue Devils saw the end zone in the first half as the Ringling raced out to a 35-0 lead.
Brayden Johnson had a 23-yard touchdown catch from Karson Daniel to start the game. River Miller added a 6-yard TD run followed by a Kanyon McGahey 12-yard TD run. Collin Finche added touchdown runs of 6 and 67 for a 35-0 lead at the break.
Ringling added a fourth quarter touchdown run by Will David pushing the final to 42-0.
David Arriaga led the Stratford offense with 23 yards. Dayton Goodridge added 10 yards, Payotn Wood 8, Hunter Morton 4, Jakob Holland 2 and Nolan Hall 2.
Holland, Arriaga and Ty Martin led the defense with 8 tackles each. Goodrige had 7 and Aaron Carter 5.
Stratford's schedule doesn't get any easier as they host Elmore City-Pernell. The Badgers are 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play after a 42-0 win over Healdton.
“We have to put this one behind us and get ready for a very good Elmore City football team that is coming to our place next Friday night,” Blackburn said.
