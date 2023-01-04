Tough field slated for Heatly Classic

Once again the Charles K. Heatly Classic will feature some premier teams out of Classes 3A and 4A when the tournament tips off Thursday at the Leopard Arena.
There are three teams ranked in the top 20 in each bracket including a No. 1 and a No. 5.
GIRLS
The Bethany Lady Bronchos are No. 1 in Class 4A with a record of 6-0 and coming off a Christian Heritage Tournament Championship.
Joining the Lady Bronchos are #13 Comanche (3-3) out of Class 3A and No. 15 Dickson (7-3) out of the same class.
Other 3A teams include Crooked Oak (5-6) and the host school Lindsay (5-6). Out of Class 4A is Pauls Valley (3-4), Plainview (3-2) and Sulphur (2-4).
All the teams in the bracket are pretty comparable and should make for a great three days in Lindsay.
BOYS
The Crooked Oak Rufnex are the highest rated team in the tournament coming in at #5 in Class 3A. They are 10-1 on the season and are coming in off a Holiday Classic championship from a tournament in Missouri.
The Bethany Bronchos are No. 10 in Class 4A with a 5-1 record. The host school is rated No. 11 in Class 3A with a 10-1 record. The Leopards recently won the Latta Invitational Tournament.
Also from Class 3A is Comanche (3-3) and Dickson (5-5). Out of Class 4A is Pauls Valley (3-3), Plainview (2-3) and Sulphur (1-5).
This too will be a fun bracket to follow over the three days.
