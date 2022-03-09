Senior Jared Turner helped Pauls Valley to their first win of the season getting it done on the mound and at the plate for the Panthers in an 8-1 win over rival Wynnewood.
Turner pitched six strong innings giving up a run on three hits while striking out a season high 18 batters while walking only three. He was 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and three runs scored. He was one of four players with multiple hits in the game as PV finished with 11 singles and a double.
The Panthers got started early scoring a run in the opening frame. Turner opened the game with a single. He moved to second as Tanner Perry walked. Both runners advanced 90-feet on a balk. Turner scored on a passed ball for a 1-0 lead.
Adolfo Gutierrez walked with one-out to start the inning. Justice Hammer then walked advancing Gutierrez to second. A double by Derick Fields scored Gutierrez and put two runners in scoring position for the Savages with one-out. Turner settled in with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning with the score tied at one.
A two-out rally in the bottom of the second produced another Panther run. Brycen Green singled to start the rally and stole second. He scored on Turner’s double for a 2-1 lead. Gutierrez ended the inning by striking out the side and keeping the Panther lead at one.
Turner got on a roll after striking out the final two batters of the first inning. He then struck out the next five batters for seven in a row.
The Panthers added another run in the top of the third inning. Cole Campbell singled, stole second and third and scored on Michael Hammond’s single.
A one-out single by Green in the top of the fourth started another PV rally. He moved to second on Turner’s single and to third on a base on ball to Perry to load the bases. Justin Humphrey’s single scored Green and kept the bases loaded. All three runners advanced 90-feet on a passed ball with Turner scoring. Perry scored on a ground ball out by Campbell as PV took a 6-1 lead.
After a quite fifth inning, Pauls Valley added two more runs in the sixth inning. Turner singled to get the inning started and he scored two outs later on a Campbell single. Nick Holloway then singled and Hammond followed with a single to load the bases. Campbell scored on a passed ball for an 8-1 lead.
Holloway came in to finish up the for Pauls Valley and he picked up where Turner left off srkiing out the side as PV finished with an 8-1 win.
Pauls Valley pounded out 12 hits in the game. Turner finished with four hits, Campbell two, Hammond two and Green two. Humphrey, and Holloway had the other hits for the Panthers.
Hammer, Fields and Eli Mathis had hits for the Savages.
Turner picked up his first win of the season for PV and Gutierrez went the distance for the Savages in the loss.
Pauls Valley had district games with Marlow on Monday and Tuesday pushed to the end of the month because the Outlaws are still playing basketball.
Friday’s baseball games with Lexington have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Savages hosted Elmore City-Pernell on Thursday and will be at Purcell on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.